Oppenheimer Cast Leaves UK Premiere Midway, Christopher Nolan Reveals Why

The UK premiere of Christopher Nolan's biographical drama, Oppenheimer, was a highly anticipated event filled with celebrities. However, due to the ongoing strike, the cast of the film had to leave the event early, leaving Nolan to address the attendees alone. In an effort to accommodate the cast's limited availability, the premiere had already been rescheduled to an earlier time, allowing them to at least make an appearance on the red carpet.

3 things you need to know

The press tours for Oppenheimer had almost come to a close with the UK premiere being one of the last few events.

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 21, clashing with Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

The cast of Barbie, namely Margot Robbie, too has spoken out in support of SAG-AFTRA.

Christopher Nolan takes the screening stage alone



The UK premiere of Oppenheimer was already moved up by an hour anticipating an oncoming strike coupled with the extended duration of the contract (with AMPTP) reaching its end. Though leads Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and ancillary cast Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and Rami Malek among others happily walked the red carpet, they bowed out as soon as the strike was announced. As a result Nolan took the screening stage without his esteemed cast.

At the #Oppenheimer UK premiere, director Christopher Nolan announces that the cast, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon & Robert Downey Jr., have left the event in preparation for the “imminent” #SAG strike. #SAGAtrike pic.twitter.com/pqvnPpQg2a — POC Culture 🔜 #SDCC (@POCculture) July 13, 2023



While on stage, Nolan poignantly said, "Unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what I believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of the union." Blunt and Damon, while at the premiere, had already affirmed their support for SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and what they were trying to achieve, making the respectful walkout, no surprise.

Emily Blunt and Matt Damon weighed in on the strike before it was announced



When asked about the then ongoing negotiations, Emily Blunt, who plays Kitty Oppenheimer to Murphy's Robert Oppenheimer, shared how though they are all here to celebrate the movie. But they are simultaneously hoping that a "fair deal" is able to be negotiated, failing which they will absolutely be leaving in solidarity - which is what the cast did. Matt Damon, who stars in Oppenheimer as Leslie Groves, also added how they have "got to hold strong" until a fair deal comes through.