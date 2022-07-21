Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role, has been a major talking point ever since it was announced. The film is set to release on July 21, 2023, and exactly a year before it hits the big screens, the makers unveiled the first poster. Cillian Murphy shines in the poster, which piqued viewers' interest in the upcoming release.

Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer poster

The newly-released Oppenheimer poster sees Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer wearing a classic black and white suit. He is seen standing in between what seem to be orange clouds as he gives the camera an intense look and wears a top hat. On the poster, the tagline read, "The world forever changes". In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement about the Oppenheimer release on the big screen.

Have a look at the Oppenheimer poster here:

More about Oppenheimer

The upcoming film will be based on the novel by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin titled American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film will be all about the titular theoretical physicist, who goes on to become the 'father of the atomic bomb.' The official synopsis of the film read, "Epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it". Cillian Murphy will take on the lead role and will be part of an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie and others.