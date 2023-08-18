Oppenheimer Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark In India Despite Gadar 2, OMG 2 Rage

Chirstopher Nolan's Oppenheimer made for arguably one of the biggest releases of the year. The film's well-paced impressive performance overseas has come as a real booster to its still strong collections on its home ground. India, is one such market in which the film has thrived, even as it runs parallel to one of the biggest domestic box office clashes of the year.

3 things you need to know

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer released in theatres on July 21 along side Greta Gerwig's Barbie, in a double feature.

Though the film has registered strong numbers independently, Barbie has overtaken the film in its domestic market.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 released in India on August 11.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer crosses the ₹150 crore mark in India

As Oppenheimer comes up on a month of running in theatres, it has managed to surpass the ₹150 crore mark. For context, the film had managed to make a 100 crores in the country within 15 days of its release, a remarkable achievement. Though covering the gap between ₹100 crores to ₹150 crores was a slow upward climb, it must be noted that the film has achieved this feat amid several big banner releases - particularly the Gadar 2 and OMG 2 box office clash.

(Oppenheimer tells the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb | Image: X)

While Gadar 2 is closing in on the ₹300 crore mark, OMG 2 is also not far from reaching ₹100 crores. Additionally, Oppenheimer has also stood its ground amid Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which itself is also closing in on a ₹150 crores. Traction towards Rajinikanth's Jailer too cannot be discounted as yet another wave the Nolan film has managed to hold its ground against.

Oppenheimer has generally outperformed its domestic numbers overseas

Oppenheimer has reportedly become the highest grossing film in the world that has not reached the number one position in its own domestic market. The worldwide earnings of the film are inching in on $700 million. Oppenheimer continues to run in theatres currently.