Oppenheimer Sells 3 Lakhs Tickets In India, Mumbai Leads With Costliest Ticket

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will make its worldwide theatrical debut on July 21. Ahead of its release, the film has already sold out 3 lakhs tickets in India. Major cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai have practically all sold out all shows, including the early morning and late night ones.

Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and others in major roles.

The movie is the biopic of the American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the 'father of the nuclear bomb'.

The costliest ticket sold in Mumbai

While pricing for tickets varies from city to city in India, the most expensive ticket in the country costs Rs 2,450 (without taxes), and that show is already sold out. The pricey tickets are being sold in Mumbai for a night show on the first day of the movie's release at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel Mumbai. The show also sells tickets for Rs 1,800, and those are also nearly all sold out.

Oppenheimer has shows set at three in the morning. In Mumbai, IMAX screenings start as early as 12:01 in the morning, and tickets are now nearly sold out. There are numerous IMAX theatres in Mumbai that also offer early morning performances at 7:30 and 8:00 am and 3:00 and 3:30 am. In comparison to cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price of tickets are higher in Delhi and Mumbai. Even tickets for 2D shows in Delhi are priced at Rs 2000 each.

Barbie sold 54,000 tickets

In contrast, Barbie, which is clashing with Oppenheimer in theatres, recently started accepting advance reservations. It is off to a strong start, with 54,000 tickets for the opening day already sold across India with Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Kolkata taking the top spots.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell. The movie revolves around a doll who embarks on an adventure in the real world to seek her place and challenge the superficial standards of perfection.