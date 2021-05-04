Oprah Winfrey Admits Being Nervous Before The Elliot Page Interview; Here's What She Said

Oprah Winfrey has been interviewing various celebrities and artists from different fields. She recently interviewed Elliot Page for her show The Oprah Conversation. This episode was the first public appearance of Elliot after he announced that he is coming out as a transgender, last December. Oprah during a conversation admitted that she had to prepare a lot before sitting in front of Elliot and talking to him. Read to know what she said.

Oprah Winfrey admits preparing before Elliot Page's interview

As per Oprah Daily, the host took the help of GLAAD's Director of Transgender Representation, Nick Adams. During the zoom conversation with Nick, the two had a very deep discussion ahead of Elliot's interview. She told Nick on the call that she was more nervous about the interview than anything and wanted to get it right. The duo also watched Laverne Cox produced Disclosure, which talks about trans representation in media.

During the conversation, Adam also talked about his transition. He said that he had a similar experience to what Elliot page had, who revealed during the interview that he had known he was a boy since he was a toddler. Nick addressed this part of the interview and said that he always knew that he wasn't a girl and had no clue that he can be a man. Talking about the representation of trans people in media, Nick said that he is very passionate about media representation and added that he never saw anyone who told him that he could be something other than a girl.

Talking about the interview, Nick also said that when people like Elliot Page and Chaz Bono disclose that they are transgenders, people feel that they know them. He appreciated them for using the platform of mainstream media to talk about their lives and also the community and issues regarding it. Concluding he said that Elliot page is making a big difference in society by talking about the trans community.

About Elliot Page's transformation

Elliot Page announced in December 2020 that he is transgender. He took to his Instagram account to share a note and talked about how happy he is to be able to finally be himself. Since then, Oprah Interview is the first on-camera interview for him. It was released on April 30 and is available to watch on Apple TV+.

