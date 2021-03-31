Oprah Winfrey Opens Up On Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine; Says She "wanted To Cry"

A number of celebrities have been notifying their fans and followers after having received the vaccine for coronavirus. Popular host and television personality Oprah Winfrey has joined the list after having received the vaccine quite recently. While she has not posted any photos or videos of her receiving the vaccine on social media, she has penned a long message on her new digital platform Oprah Daily, describing her experience. She expressed the sense of relief and happiness that she experienced having received the vaccine after waiting for a long time.

Oprah felt like a ‘superwoman’ after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

After a long wait, the vaccination rollout against COVID-19 have begun all over the world and millions of people have already been vaccinated so far. Having joined the list of the people who have received the vaccines, Oprah Winfrey shared in a long essay that she was anxious about contracting the virus before her vaccination. She described how she had suffered pneumonia the previous year which had made her lungs sensitive. She also revealed that she had become “super strict” about how came in and went out of her space during that time.

However, after finally receiving the first shot of the vaccine, Oprah expressed that she felt emotional and “wanted to cry” but didn’t, because of the “overwhelming sense of relief” that she felt after she was given the shot for COVID-19. She also revealed that after receiving the second shot, she “didn’t feel well for about 30 hours”, as she had the “classic symptoms”. This includes fever, chills and lethargy. However, she believes that the minor “inconvenience” was worth protection against the virus “that has killed so many”. According to her, the vaccination made her feel like a “superwoman”.

The host also lastly recalled about the half-million people in the United States who had lost their lives due to this virus and what they “had to endure”. Oprah also said that she has plans of celebrating her vaccinations by hosting a “taco party” after enough of her friends receive the vaccine. Till then, she has decided to hold on to the celebrations as of this moment.