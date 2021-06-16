Orlando Bloom Shares Glimpse From His Trip To Italy, Calls It 'joy'; Watch

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are currently enjoying their vacation in Italy. They are sharing glimpses of the trip on their social media handles. Recently, Orlando Bloom took to his Instagram account to share a video of a girl cartwheeling in the streets. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "#Joy" in the caption. In the video, the little girl is showcasing her skills while the actor follows with the camera as she cartwheels. In the background, people can be seen enjoying their evening. The comments section is filled with her fans welcoming them in Italy while others are asking him to move to the country. Check it out.

Orlando Bloom shares a glimpse from his trip to Italy

(Image Courtesy: Orlando Bloom's Instagram)

More about Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's trip

The couple was recently spotted spending time together and they started their trip from Prague. As per E!, Bloom is shooting for the second season of Carnival Row after which the couple went on to explore the city. According to the observer, they went to St. Mark's Square and along the Grand Canal. They also enjoyed some gelato and Katy was spotted laughing at their daughter's reaction to the taste of it. They also went on a gondola ride. The couple was also spotted taking selfies while kissing each other.

Orlando and Katy got engaged in the year 2019 and welcomed their first child Daisy in August 2020. They have kept their daughter away from social media. On various occasions, the singer has talked about her daughter and how she is really happy. While talking to the publication, she talked about how she has always seemed for validation and love from the outer world as she is a performer. After having a child, she believes that she has someone who will look at her and won't know about her resume, bank account and other details and just love her. She also said that her daughter is everything that she was looking for. On the work front, Katy recently released a single Electric which was in collaboration with Pokémon for their 25th anniversary. Other than this, she is all set to host a residency named "Play" at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021.

IMAGE: Orlando Bloom's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.