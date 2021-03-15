Orlando Bloom Spends Time With His Kids As He Vacays In Hawaii With Them; See Pics

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom took some time off from his busy schedule to spend some quality time just with his kids. A week back, pictures of Orlando enjoying a casual stroll with his 6-month-old daughter Daisy Dove had surfaced on the internet. It seems that his older kid, Flynn, whom she shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, has joined in to enjoy the father and kids vacay.

Orlando Bloom spends Hawaiian vacation with both kids

Orlando Bloom's kids were spotted enjoying their walk with their father on Friday, March 12 in Hawaii. According to Page Six, the Lord of the Rings actor wanted to spend some quality time alone with his kin as his fiancee Katy Perry was absent from the scene. The 44-year-old actor was seen holding his daughter in a tan coloured baby holder, with his baby girl tightly cuddled to his chest while Flynn walked behind holding a black umbrella. Orlando was dressed in a casual blank tank shirt and matching athletic shorts with black socks and sports shoes.

All about Orlando Bloom's kids

Orlando shares Daisy Dove with his fiance Katy Perry and Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Orlando and Miranda were married in 2010 and gave birth to Flynn in 2012. The couple separated a year after in 2013. Orlando has been engaged to Katy Perry since 2019 and they welcomed their baby girl in August 2020.

In an interview with Hello Magazine, Orlando revealed that Flynn was very excited when he came to know that he will be getting a baby sister soon. Flynn already has two stepbrothers from his mom Miranda's second marriage and he was thrilled to have a baby sister. Miranda Kerr is married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel since 2017 and the couple shares two kids, Hart who is 2 and Myles who is 1.

Orlando Bloom's travel photos

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been vacationing in Hawaii since February and have been spotted spending and enjoying their time at the beach in the sun city with their six-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. Check out some of Orlando Blooms travel photos and videos right below: