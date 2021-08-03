Orlando Bloom Weighs In On Reception Of His Portrayal As Prince Harry In 'The Prince'

British actor Orlando Bloom recently voiced the role of Prince Harry in an animated HBO Max show, The Prince. Soon after the show premiered on July 29, 2021, Bloom faced a backlash on the internet over the claims that the show was made with a spiteful intent to mock the Royal family. Now the actor has slammed all the claims and called the creator of the show Gary Janetti 'zeitgeisty'. Bloom also revealed how her partner Katy Perry inspired him to voice the role.

Orlando Bloom reacts to backlash

The actor voiced the character of Prince Harry in HBO Max's latest show The Prince. Soon after its premiere, Bloom has faced resentment for his role. Recently, the actor has reacted to the backlash and defended the creator of the show, Gary Janetti. He told the Hollywood Reporter how Janetti was well versed with what he was doing and is both smart and zeitgeisty. Bloom further mentioned how he went with the project that faced backlash, and he would now mention the same to Prince Harry. He said, "I rolled the dice on it, but I’m going to have to mention it to Prince Harry when I next see him because I’m not going to be able to not. Oddly, I’m sure I’m going to see him at some point, just because of the nature of the universe, it always throws people together.”

Bloom also revealed that it was Katy Perry who inspired him to take the role after seeing one of the bits. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor said he has always been proud of his roots and believed the Royal family as a part of his heritage. He further said he would never want to make fun of anyone, but, The Prince, in his view, was something which was affectionately made.

Details about the controversy

The show revolved around the fictional character of Prince George and his challenging life in the palace. As the show premiered on July 29 on HBO Max, it received backlash as some viewers claimed it mocked the Royal family. Moreover, some viewers also criticised Bloom for voicing the role. A Twitter user wrote, "Long forgotten Katy Perry apparently thought that this (in my opinion) a Children Bullying Satire called the Prince, WAS A GENIOUS PROJECT and it was a MUST for Orlando Bloom to undertake the main role in it. Show respect. OH, Forgot. Only people with class can do it.".

