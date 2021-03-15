Oscar Nominations Announced: 'Mank', 'Minari' & 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' Lead The Nods

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the Oscar nominations for 2021 on Monday. The awards are generally held around the month of February every year. This year the Oscars 2021 ceremony has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the world. The Oscar nominations announcement was done at 12:19 GMT today on March 15, 2021. Millions of people all over the world have been eagerly waiting to get an update about the Oscar nominations 2021. For all the people who are wondering about who has made the cut in the 93rd Academy Awards, here is everything you need to know about it.

Oscar nominations announced

This year’s Oscar nominations announcement was done by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas. The announcement was done on live stream presentations on Oscars.com, Oscars.org. The updates about the live stream and nominations were also shared on the official social media pages of the Oscars. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Here is a look at the complete list of Oscar nominations 2021.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Hung Youn – Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

Congratulations to the Animated Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/TFzSmC93EC — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best International Feature Film

Congratulations to the International Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SUmbJNXuPm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Congratulations to the Makeup and Hairstyling nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/vStIavyKhm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

D 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik – Eurovision

Io si (Seen) – The Life I Had

Speak Now – One Night In Miami

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Congratulations to the Documentary Short Subject nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/hIVoZbIZ6m — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Colette

A Concerto Is A Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Short Film (Animated)

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Congratulations to the Live Action Short nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/y23ra2AHBT — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Image Credits: The Academy Instagram