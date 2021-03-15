Last Updated:

Oscar Nominations Announced: 'Mank', 'Minari' & 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' Lead The Nods

The list of Oscar nominations announced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. See the complete list of nominations for all 23 categories here.

oscar nominations announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the Oscar nominations for 2021 on Monday. The awards are generally held around the month of February every year. This year the Oscars 2021 ceremony has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the world. The Oscar nominations announcement was done at 12:19 GMT today on March 15, 2021. Millions of people all over the world have been eagerly waiting to get an update about the Oscar nominations 2021. For all the people who are wondering about who has made the cut in the 93rd Academy Awards, here is everything you need to know about it.

Oscar nominations announced

This year’s Oscar nominations announcement was done by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas. The announcement was done on live stream presentations on Oscars.com, Oscars.org. The updates about the live stream and nominations were also shared on the official social media pages of the Oscars. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Here is a look at the complete list of Oscar nominations 2021.

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Hung Youn – Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best International Feature Film

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Best Original Score

D 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Best Original Song

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik – Eurovision
Io si (Seen) – The Life I Had
Speak Now – One Night In Miami

Best Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Best Sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best Short Film (Animated)

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

