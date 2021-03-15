Oscar Nominations Announced: 'Mank', 'Minari' & 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' Lead The Nods

Quick links:
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the Oscar nominations for 2021 on Monday. The awards are generally held around the month of February every year. This year the Oscars 2021 ceremony has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the world. The Oscar nominations announcement was done at 12:19 GMT today on March 15, 2021. Millions of people all over the world have been eagerly waiting to get an update about the Oscar nominations 2021. For all the people who are wondering about who has made the cut in the 93rd Academy Awards, here is everything you need to know about it.
This year’s Oscar nominations announcement was done by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas. The announcement was done on live stream presentations on Oscars.com, Oscars.org. The updates about the live stream and nominations were also shared on the official social media pages of the Oscars. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Here is a look at the complete list of Oscar nominations 2021.
Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/UaSUkyrvhaMarch 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Directing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/G5gRRVWm9ZMarch 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Leading Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/zcxskAgt6Q— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Leading Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/z8dFO81wWD— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Supporting Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/auP16V43Y5— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Supporting Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/HNZ6uCpaQA— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Adapted Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/RRRxTixh9N— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Original Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1X1liVqpRQ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Animated Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/TFzSmC93EC— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the International Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SUmbJNXuPm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Documentary Feature nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CuzTrSDco0— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Cinematography nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/06HSOjc0Qn— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Costume Design nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/J186FSyTJa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Film Editing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/dayxmpVqTh— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Makeup and Hairstyling nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/vStIavyKhm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Original Score nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/j2dprQUNj0— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Original Song nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/LQnIj0tRy8— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Production Design nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/4LvB01sRGI— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Sound nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/rnTSAJwTyR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Visual Effects nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/NIXjITnsFA— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Documentary Short Subject nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/hIVoZbIZ6m— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Live Action Short nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/y23ra2AHBT— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
