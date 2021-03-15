Oscar Nominations Announced: 'Mank', 'Minari' Dominate In Major Categories This Year

The much-awaited Oscar nominations 2021 have finally been revealed by the popular couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas in a two-part live presentation on Monday via global live stream. The 93rd Academy Awards will happen in-person from multiple locations, including the Dolby Theatre, on April 25, 2021, after being postponed from its original date, which was February 28. After the many delays in the Oscar nominations announcement due to the pandemic, here are all the films in the race for an Academy Award this year.
Oscar Nominations announced
Best Picture
- The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
- Mank (Netflix)
- Minari (A24)
- Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
- Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
- Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Director
- Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
- David Fincher (Mank)
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimmer
- The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers
- The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
- Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
- Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
- Sound of Metal - Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
Best Original Song
- Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Húsavík (Eurovision Song Contest)
- Io Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)
- Speak Now (One Night in Miami)
Best Original Score
- Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
- Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari, Emile Mosseri
- News of the World, James Newton Howard
- Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Costume Design
- Emma, Alexandra Byrne
- Mank, Trish Summerville
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
- Mulan, Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio
Best Animated Short Film
- Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
- Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
- If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
- Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
- Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
Image Credits: The Academy Official Instagram Account
