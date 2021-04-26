Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins-starrer 'The Father' Bags 'Best Adapted Screenplay'

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller took home an Oscar in the category of 'Best Adapted Screenplay' for their work in the Anthony Hopkins-starrer The Father, at the 93rd Academy Awards. The film had earned six nominations at the Oscars 2021 back in March, including 'Best Picture', 'Best Supporting Actress' for Colman, and 'Best Actor' for Hopkins, and 'Best Adapted Screenplay'. Anthony Hopkins also joined the Oscars 2021 winners, as the actor won the award for 'Best Actor in a leading role' for the same film.

'The Father' wins Best Screenplay

The Oscar for 'Best Adapted Screenplay' is the award for the best screenplay adapted from previously established material like novels, plays or even sequels. The Father is a drama film co-written and directed by Florian Zeller, in his directorial debut, based on his 2012 play Le Père. While the film won the Award for Adapted Screenplay, they were up against: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Kemp Powers for One Night in Miami...,Ramin Bahrani for The White Tiger and Chloé Zhao for Nomadland. Emerald Fennell won the award for 'Best Original Screenplay' for Promising Young Woman.

The Father is an emotional film about an old man with dementia who fails to understand the world anymore due to his condition. The emotional rollercoaster of a film, stars Anthony Hopkins as the protagonist who interacts with his daughter Anne, played by Olivia Colman, and other characters who give him conflicting accounts of the past and present. Like Anthony, the audience must solve the puzzle of what’s real and whose truth should be believed.

More about 'The Father'

Apart from Hopkins and Colman, the film also stars actors Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams. The film was acclaimed by critics, who lauded the performances of Hopkins and Colman, and its portrayal of dementia. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Jan 2020 and is scheduled to release in the United Kingdom on June 11, 2021 by Lionsgate.

In addition to the Oscar win, The Father was also nominated at Golden Globe Awards 2021. The film received four nominations, including 'Best Motion Picture - Drama'. The Father also received six nominations at the BAFTA's 2021, winning 'Best Adapted Screenplay' and 'Best Actor' for Hopkins. Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman were also nominated for 'Best Actor' and 'Best Supporting Actress' at the SAG Awards 2021.

Source - Still from The Father trailer