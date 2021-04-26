Oscars 2021: Filmmaker Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' wins best picture at 93rd Academy Awards

The Oscars 2021 award that was celebrated amid the ongoing pandemic, witnessed some of the interesting names that won big at the gala night. Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography for her film Nomadland. The movie made a place in three Oscars 2021 winners category with Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. The story of the van dweller who decides to leave her town after her husband's death to travel around the world won huge appreciation from the people and jury at the Oscars.

Nomadland wins Best Picture award at Oscars

Apart from receiving the best picture award, Nomadland also bagged the best director award that made Chloe Zhao become the first 'Woman of colour' to bag the award. The film had an ensemble star cast including Frances McDormand, Gay DeForest, Patricia Grier, Linda May, and many more. The official Instagram handle of the film shared their happiness of receiving three Academy Awards with the poster of the critically acclaimed film. “"ð‘‡â„Žð‘’ð‘Ÿð‘’'ð‘ ð‘›ð‘œ ð‘“ð‘–ð‘›ð‘Žð‘™ ð‘”ð‘œð‘œð‘‘ð‘ð‘¦ð‘’ð‘ . ð‘†ð‘’ð‘’ ð‘¦ð‘œð‘¢ ð‘‘ð‘œð‘¤ð‘› ð‘¡â„Žð‘’ ð‘Ÿð‘œð‘Žð‘‘." Nomadland is the winner of 3 #AcademyAwards - Best Picture, Best Actress - Frances McDormand, and Best Director - Chloé Zhao. #Oscars #NMDLND,” the post read.

In her acceptance speech after receiving the award Zhao thanked the nomadic community for "teaching them the power of resilience and hope and reminding all what true kindness looks like." Frances McDormand who played a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West won her third Oscar.

Meanwhile, apart from the Oscars, Chloe Zhao had also won big at the recent Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards for her feature film Nomadland, adding to the already impressive list of Chloe Zhao's awards. The filmmaker made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the trophy for best feature directing at the 73rd edition of the DGA awards.

Oscars 2021 winner

Ann Roth became the oldest woman to win an Oscar, who won the Best Costume Design award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Pete Doctor bagged the third Oscar of his career with Pixar's latest animated film Soul under the Best Animated Feature category. British actor Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. Minari's Youn Yuh-Jun won her first Oscar nomination and became the first Korean woman in Oscar history to win the best supporting actress award.

(Image credit: PTI/ Nomadlandfilm/ Instagram)