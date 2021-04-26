Oscars 2021: H.E.R. Aka Gabriella Wilson Draws Inspiration From Prince's Oscar Look

H.E.R., also known as Gabriella Wilson, recently attended the Oscars 2021 and left all her fans amazed with her look. As the artist decided to pay tribute to one of the popular actors who recently died, she chose his Oscar look and recreated it. She even dropped in a hint about her look before the show stating that she was excited to surprise the viewers with her dazzling look.

H.E.R. wins for ‘Fight For You’ at Oscars 2021, pays tribute to Prince in a regal outfit

H.E.R., also known as Gabriella Wilson, recently attended the 93rd Academy Awards and graced the red carpet by wearing a shimmering royal purple attire inspired by the late musician’s Oscar look from 1985, when he won the Best Original Song Score for Purple Rain. It was either planned by the artist or it was a complete coincidence that she won the award under the same category in which the late musician Prince won. Gabriella Wilson chose to recreate Prince’s hoodie and cape attire and even added a similar jumpsuit with cutout waist panels. She even paired her dress with her iconic round sunglasses and chose a smokey purple eyeshadow with a mauve lipstick. According to the reports by People, one of the spokespersons from the brand shared that the artist wanted the jumpsuit to feel like armour. The spokesperson added that words had such great power and it's impossible not to feel touched by the important and impactful message of strength and justice behind the song, especially given what was happening in the world at present.

During the Oscars Pre-show, she even escalated the curiosity of fans about her look and stated that it was inspired by an era and even by one of her favourite artists and further added how it was going to be iconic. She even stated that it was going to be big and also chill. She also added that she likes to be comfortable and that was her inspiration and a subtle flex. She then shared how she liked to be present and not necessarily to wow in the room.

Image Source- Gabriella Wilson's Instagram