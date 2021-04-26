Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed Fixes Wife Fatima Farheen Mirza's Hair On Red Carpet | Watch

Actor Riz Ahmed and his wife and novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza made their official debut at the Oscars 2021 red carpet. The actor who was nominated under the Best Actor category for his popular film Sound of Metal ensured that his wife had a great experience at the first award show. As the two pose together for a picture, Riz paused the photographers for a second and started fixing his wife’s hair. "I'm the official groomer," he joked to the photographers that left everyone in awe of the couple.

Riz Ahmed, wife Fatima Farheen Mirza make Oscar red carpet debut

The actor looked dapper in a formal suit while his wife looked resplendent in a long turquoise gown. The sweet gesture of Riz has won the hearts of his fans who hailed him as a "perfect human" for taking extra care while settling the hair of his wife on the red carpet. One of the users while expressing her love for the actor wrote that she is completely in love with his beautiful gesture for his wife. Another user praised the actor and called him a gentleman. Another netizen shared the clip of the adorable couple and wished that every girl gets a husband like Riz.

First look at @rizwanahmed & wife Fatima Farheen Mirza walking the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. #RizAhmed #SoundOfMetal #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4UbWHwve0Z — Riz Ahmed Fansite (@RizAhmedCom) April 25, 2021

I wish us all a very “Riz Ahmed Fixing Our Hair for the Perfect Pic” kinda love pic.twitter.com/DKAiuXNUXR — Manna Sidhu (@manna_sidhu) April 26, 2021

I’ve never been more in love with Riz Ahmed than i am right now just looking at him fixing the hair of another woman who is not me at the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/vtYKP9KHn0 — Zahra (@insomniaview) April 25, 2021

Girl, same here. Riz Ahmed fixing his wife's hair on the red carpet. ðŸ˜”



#Oscars pic.twitter.com/EMiFWKdHTC — Christine (@_ChrissyM870) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the couple met while he was preparing for his big role in the film Sound of Metal when they sat at the same booth at a café. Fighting over a laptop charging port turned into a friendship which turned into something more. The film Sound of Metal won an Oscar for the Best Film Editing done by Mikkel G Nielsen. Featuring Riz Ahmed, the film takes viewers inside the mind of a metal drummer, named Ruben, who loses his sense of hearing. The film showed the distorted perception of normal sounds when Ruben gets a cochlear implant. Apart from Sound of Metal, the other nominees included Greyhound, Mank, News of the World, Soul.

(Image credit: @cakeblanchett_/@RizAhmedCom/ Twitter)