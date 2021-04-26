Oscars 2021 Tradition Change Of Announcing Best Actor Award Last Doesn't Go Well With Fans

Hollywood recently honoured the best films of the previous year at the 93rd Academy Awards, which took place at Union Station in Los Angeles, with some parts even taking place at the Dolby Theatre. The event was held without masks, but it followed all of the same Covid-19 safety procedures as Hollywood film sets, such as vaccines, scanning, distancing, and wearing masks while the cameras were turned off.

Chloe Zhao won the award for best director. Her film, Nomadland, also won the award for the best picture 2021. However, in an unusual twist of history, the best picture award was not given last. Instead, it was given out before the best actress and best actor awards.

On a post shared by the makers, fans went all out to comment on why did they make the necessary changes. One of the users wrote, “Why didn’t Best Picture conclude the night like it always does? That made zero sense”. Some were also disappointed with the winners who received the award as one wrote, “Sound Of Metal or The Father deserved it more”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

So the #Oscars saved the Best Actor Oscar for last, played soul music when Joaquin Phoenix walked out to present it and DIDN’T give it Boseman? Best Picture is usually the last category. What kind of set up was this lol. pic.twitter.com/gpZjOpKm0J — AKA Stacey (@ThzPrettyGrlRox) April 26, 2021

Hold on what the heck happened to Best Actor and Best Actress??? Why are they doing them last?? Best Picture is supposed to be last?? I am confused?? Did I miss something?? #Oscars — Justin (@justinrambles) April 26, 2021

did i miss best actor and actress? best picture obviously should be last, right? #Oscars — gina the mantis shrimp (@mantisbat) April 26, 2021

in a shocking turn of events - Rita Moreno is here to present best picture BEFORE best actor and best actress. best picture has always traditionally been presented last - though it's likely best actor is being presented last to honor Chadwick Boseman. #Oscars #DePaulSMN — Lauren (@LaurenJOUR342) April 26, 2021

Who won the best actor in 2021?

Anthony Hopkins just won his second Academy Award for best actor for his harrowing portrayal of an elderly man suffering from dementia in The Father. The late Chadwick Boseman's dominant performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was widely expected to win the trophy. Hopkins was not present to receive the honour, which he had previously received for his iconic role in The Silence of the Lambs. The category's announcer, Joaquin Phoenix, accepted it on his behalf.

More about Oscars 2021

Before the first award was ever given out, the 93rd Annual Academy Awards went on to make history. It was the first year that an all-Black producing team was nominated for best picture, as well as the first year that two Asian-American actors were nominated for best actor and the first year that two women were nominated for best producer.

On Sunday, two-thirds of the hairstyling and makeup team behind Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, made history as well. They are the first Black women to be nominated for best makeup and hairstyling, and they are also the first to win. Soul, which won the award for Best Animated feature, is also Pixar's first film with a Black protagonist. Yuh-Jung Youn was the first Korean actor to win in one of the four acting categories at the ceremony. Youn took home the award for Best Supporting actress for her performance in Lee Isaac Chung's Minari.

