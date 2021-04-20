Oscars 2021: Wearing face masks during the live event not compulsory for attendees

Amid the ongoing pandemic, this year the upcoming Oscars awards ceremony will not see the invitees wearing face masks as the mandatory protocol. As per Variety, the Academy is not asking Oscar attendees to wear face masks while cameras will rolling during the live ceremony on April 25. The news was announced on Monday morning during a Zoom meeting with Academy representatives and nominees, and studio publicists.

Wearing a mask, not mandatory for Oscar attendees

Since this year the live ceremony will be held at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, it's being treated as a TV/film production hence, making masks not that mandatory for people on camera. However, when the guests will not appear on camera, for example, during commercial breaks, they will have to put on their masks for safety. The Academy also revealed that audience capacity will be limited to 170 people. The audience members will be rotated in and out of the ceremony. Upon arrival at Union Station, nominees will receive a personalized itinerary that outlines what times they will be rotated in and out.

Oscars co-producer Steven Soderbergh remained mum on face-mask protocol during a press conference with co-producers Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher. He said on Saturday that masks would play "a very important role in the story." "If that's cryptic, it's meant to be," he added.

Apart from the masks, this year owing to the safety of all, a temperature check will be mandatory. Attendees are also advised to take at least three COVID tests in the days leading up to the ceremony. The protocols include three photographers and a limited number of press outlets doing interviews on the red carpet. International outlets will be from Japan, Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, and Australia. The stars are advised to maintain a distance of at least seven feet between reporters and interviewees. The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on April 25 starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ABC.

(Image credit: AP)