Oscars 2021: Where To Watch Films Like 'Nomadland', 'The Father' And 'Minari'?

With the announcement of the winners of Oscars 2021, fans all around the world are curious where to watch the movies. On Sunday, various movies like Nomadland, Minari, The Father bagged the awards. If you are wondering where to watch Oscar-winning movies, read to know more.

Where to watch Oscar 2021 winning movies?

Nomadland - Where to watch the winner of the 'Best Film' category?

The drama movie is written, edited, produced, and directed by Chloé Zhao, who also bagged the "Best Director" award. The movie features Frances McDormand who plays the role of a van-dwelling woman who leaves her hometown after her husband dies. The movie is available to watch on Hulu. As per indepenedent.co.uk, the movie will premiere on Disney Plus’s Star channel on April 30.

The Father - Where to watch Best Actor winner Anthony Hopkins' movie?

The drama film is co-written and directed by Florian Zeller and is based on his 2012 play Le Père. The film features Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams and revolves around an old man who is slowly experiencing memory loss. The movie is available to rent and stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and Fandango. The movie was supposed to release in theatres during the first week of 2021 but has been postponed to June 11 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Minari - Where to watch Best Supporting Actress Yuh-Jung Youn's movie?

The drama film is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. It stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton. The story is a semi-autobiography of the director which follows the story of a South Korean family's struggle to live in the United States during the '80s. The movie can be rented on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

Judas and the Black Messiah- Where to watch Best Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya's movie?

The biographical drama film is directed and produced by Shaka King and is based on a story by the pair and Kenny and Keith Lucas. The story revolves around the betrayal of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) who was the chairman of the political organisation called Black Panther Party in late-1960s Chicago, at the hands of William O'Neal, an FBI informant. The movie has been released in theatres of selected countries and is available to watch on rent on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Vudu.

Another Round - Where to watch the winner of the 'Best Internation Feature' category?

The comedy-drama film is directed by Thomas Vinterberg. It features Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, and Lars Ranthe. The story revolves around a depressed school teacher who rediscovers his love for life through an experiment of excessive drinking. The movie is available to watch on Hulu and one can also rent it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple’s iTunes, Vudu.

Soul - Where to watch the winner of the "Best Animated Feature" category?

The fantasy comedy-drama film is directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, the film stars the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad, Donnell Rawlings, Questlove, and Angela Bassett. The story follows a music teacher who seeks to reunite his soul and his body after it was accidentally separated. The movie is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

