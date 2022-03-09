Oscars 2022 | Academy Adds Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Rami Malek & Others As Presenters

There is a buzz building around the Oscars with less than three weeks to go for it. After the announcement of the much-awaited nominations, it was the list of presenters that added to the excitement of audiences for the event. It was announced that artists like Lady Gaga and Zoe Kravitz would be among the presenters for the grand ceremony.

There are more names joining the list of presenters, making the line-up a star-studded one. As per the latest development, Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, and more stars have also been announced as presenters at the Academy Awards.

Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, and more join Oscars presenters list

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the latest addition to the list of presenters through producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan on Tuesday. Well-known costume designer and three-time Oscar nominee Ruth E Carter, Anthony Hopkins, two-time Oscar winner for his films like Silence of the Lambs and The Father, actor Lily James, known for Downtown Abbey and currently in the news for the series Pam & Tammy, John Leguizamo, star of films like To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar are all set to be among the presenters.

Meet the second slate of presenters for the 94th Academy Awards. #Oscars https://t.co/Qj5Cf01vk4 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 8, 2022

Simu Liu, who earned a global popularity for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, actor Rami Malek, who won the Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, Oscar-nominated Uma Thurman, popular for roles in films like Pulp Fiction were also the latest additions to the list.

Actors Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn, actor-comedian Chris Rock, and singer Lady Gaga were a part of the presenters announced by the Academy earlier.

As part of the latest statement from the Academy, it was stated that more talents would be joining the show and the producers would be making the announcements in the coming weeks.

Oscars to be held on March 27

The 94th edition of the Academy Awards is scheduled to be held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles in the United States of America on Sunday, March 27. The event will be telecast live from 8 PM as per EDT and it is expected to screen in over 200 countries across the world.