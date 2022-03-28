Last Updated:

Oscars 2022: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of 'The Godfather'

The 94th annual Academy Awards paid tribute to the iconic film 'The Godfather' as the Francis Ford Coppola directorial completed 50 years. Know details here.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Oscars 2022

Image: @TheGodfatherMovie/Instagram/AP


Oscars 2022 has managed to grab the attention of the global audience by honouring artists for their craft and contribution to the films sector. Several iconic celebrities from the Hollywood fraternity graced the red carpet of the star-studded ceremony. The grand event kickstarted with Beyoncé's breathtaking performance.

While the Oscars offered several incidents to remember this year, the major highlight was the Academy Awards tribute to one of the greatest films of all time, The Godfather. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Francis Ford Coppola directorial.

Oscars 2022 celebrates 50th anniversary of 'The Godfather'

Francis Ford Coppola made cinematic history with the release of his film, The Godfather in 1972. As the iconic film clocks 50 years, the prestigious night of Oscars 2022 paid a tribute to The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola graced the stage along with other stars of the film including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro. The three Hollywood legends received overwhelming applause from the crowd. Coppola, who won four Oscars for the first two instalments of the iconic series, addressed the crowd. 

"I feel moments like this should be sincere and brief, and I'm so grateful for my wonderful friends to come here to help me celebrate with you. This project that we began 50 years ago with really the most extraordinary collaborators, many of them legends and so many of them that I can't take the time to list them all, but you know them all well," Coppola said. 

Francis Ford Coppola further thanked Mario Puzo, author of The Godfather novels, and late producer Robert Evans.

More about the Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The star-studded night was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. The big night was attended by Zendaya, Kevin Jonas, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Amy Schumer, Ariana DeBose, and Kristen Stewart among others.

(Image: @TheGodfatherMovie/Instagram/AP)

Tags: Oscars 2022, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro
First Published:
