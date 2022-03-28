Oscars 2022 Honours 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Who Died Tragically On Set

After more than five months since the Rust tragedy, late Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins received an honourary tribute at the 94th Academy awards ceremony. The star-studded night not only witnessed some of the biggest films and artists being recognised for their work but also remembered the people who passed away and left behind a legacy. Other than Hutchins, the Oscars 2022 Memoriam segment also included big names like Sidney Poitier, Olympia Dukakis, William Hurt and Stephen Sondheim.

For the unversed, Halyna Hutchins tragically lost her life after she was fatally shot by a live round in a prop gun on the sets of Rust on October 21, 2021. The shot was fired by actor Alec Baldwin who faced a number of lawsuits for allegedly shifting the blames on other and not taking responsivity for the death of the young cinematographer. The actor has since refuted the claims and affirmed that he has been cooperating with the authorities.

Oscars 2022 honours Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

94th Oscars In Memoriam featured celebrities that passed away this year and honoured their legacy that will continue to stay alive for years to come. The segment featured Hutchins' image where she is seen operating the camera honouring her work as a cinematographer. American singer-songwriter Jill Scott concluded the segment beautifully with words that resonated with many.

She said, ''Friends, family, peers, people, we all know there will be a loss. Here is where we must honour the legacies, the moments that tickled us and reminded us of us. Here is where we celebrate the lights, where we say the names and where we clap our hands in gratitude." Check out the video here.

More on Rust tragedy

In the latest development, late Halyna Hutchins' lawyer accused Alec Baldwin of attempting to avoid 'liability and accountability' in response to the actor's arbitration demand. Brian Panish told Fox News that Hutchins' death at the hands of Baldwin led to the end of Rust filming as the lawyer submitted a document pertaining to the case. The document read, ''Alec Baldwin once again is trying to avoid liability and accountability for his reckless actions before and on October 21 that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins, as demonstrated by today's arbitration demand for indemnification from the Rust production company."

Image: AP/ Twitter/@cinematicarts