Oscars 2022: Indian Film 'Koozhangal' Out Of The Race; 'Writing With Fire' Secures A Spot

A piece of disappointing news for Indians dropped early morning as the Tamil drama film, Koozhangal, which was the official Indian entry to the Oscars 2022, has been opted out of the Oscar-winning race. However, India still has another shot in winning the prestigious award as another Indian entry, Writing With Fire secured its spot under the best documentary feature category.

Written and directed by PS Vinothraj, Koozhangal (Pebbles) follows the story of an alcoholic husband who kicks out his wife and later begins to chase her along with his son. The movie stars actors namely Chellapandi as Velu, the Son, Karuththadaiyaan as Ganapathy, the Father, Philip Arulodss as Cousin, Raniyamma as Grandmother, Banu Priya as Woman with Baby and others.

On the other hand, Writing With Fire revolves around the story of the Chief reporter, Meera who begins India's only newspaper run by Dalit women and along with her team, she breaks traditions in a world dominated by men. The movie has been directed by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas and stars Meera Devi, Shyamkali Devi and Suneeta Prajapati.

Image: Stills from 'Writing With Fire' & 'Koozhangal'