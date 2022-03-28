Oscars 2022: Riz Ahmed Wins First Academy Award For The Long Goodbye Alongside Aneil Karia

All eyes are glued to the TV screens today to witness the prestigious Oscars 2022 awards ceremony, being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Along with the battle between the best, the 94th Academy Awards will also have an interesting lineup of events and performances. The star-studded night is being hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony started on Sunday evening and all the nominees were dressed in their best outfits, including Euphoria fame Zendaya, Kevin Jonas, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Amy Schumer, Ariana DeBose, Kristen Stewart, and many others as they put their best foot forward.

As the global audiences are beaming with curiosity to know who wins at the highly awaited ceremony, many artists made it big at the star-studded night. The latest entry in the list is Riz Ahmed, the British actor, and musician who recently won his first Oscar for Aneil Karia's live-action short film The Long Goodbye, which Ahmed co-wrote and starred in too.

Riz Ahmed wins first Oscar for The Long Goodbye

Riz Ahmed has made everyone proud by winning his first Oscar for Aneil Karia's live-action short film The Long Goodbye. During his acceptance speech at the 94th Academy Awards, Ahmed opened up on the importance of 'togetherness and peace' amid difficult times in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

Here, take a look at what Ahmed said-

"In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no 'us' and 'them'. There's just 'us'. This is for everyone who feels like they don't belong. Anyone who feels like they're stuck in no man's land. You're not alone. We'll meet you there. That's where the future is. Peace"

For the unversed, Ahmed was nominated for an Oscar last year also for his role as a hearing-impaired drummer in Sound of Metal, but unfortunately, he lost out to Anthony Hopkins.

More about Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards has been a star-studded affair with the best performances of the year bagging Oscars. Oscars 2022 nominated more than 10 films for Best Picture including Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Dune, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story. Keneth Branagh bagged the award for Best Original Screenplay for the drama-comedy Belfast. British actor-musician Riz Ahmed and director Aniel Karia won the Oscar for their best Live Action Short Film for their movie, The Long Goodbye. Dune also managed to grab The Best Original Score award at the Oscars 2022.

IMAGE:RIZAHMED/INSTA/AP