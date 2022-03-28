Oscars 2022: Netizens Divided Over Will Smith-Chris Rock Feud; 'Will Smith Deserves...'

Hollywood star Will Smith has arguably become the most talked-about actor after this year's Oscars ceremony. Apart from his big win at the 94th Academy Awards, Smith is making headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage after the latter made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinket Smith's hair loss. Jada suffers from a medical condition, alopecia, the battle with which she has spoken publicly about.

Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith playing the titular role in GI Jane 2 addressing her baldness, which is due to alopecia. Soon after the comment, Smith lost his cool, went on the stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face. He also yelled at him and asked the comedian to keep his wife's name "out of his f****** mouth". While Smith and Rock's feud became the highlight of the award ceremony, stars and fans were left divided as they reacted to the incident.

As netizens expressed their views on the incident, Nicole Kidman's reaction to the feud has gained the most attention. Kidman was seated in the front row at the Award show and seemingly could not believe her eyes when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. A Twitter user shared her reaction on the social media platform and wrote, "Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN. (sic)"

Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv — Mauli Adam (@mauli_adam) March 28, 2022

Netizens react to Smith and Rock's feud at Oscars

Twitter saw mixed reactions coming from netizens over Will Smith punching Chris Rock. While some supported Smith for acting up against someone commenting on his wife, others asked the Academy to resend the actor's award.

A Twitter user wrote, "My wife is not a joke. This is what happens when you talk about people's wife's LIVE On TV. Will Smith indeed deserve this Oscar Award. (sic)"

On the contrary, another netizen wrote, "Will Smith deserves another Oscar for pretending to be a gentleman all these years. (sic)" Here is how netizens were left divided after the incident.

My wife is not a joke.

This is what happens when you talk about people's wife's LIVE On TV.

Will Smith indeed deserve this Oscar Award.#AcademyAwards2022#AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/d04s7ALko3 — LEEMARH_spark💖✨ (@Leemah_plum) March 28, 2022

Will Smith deserves another Oscar for pretending to be a gentleman all these years. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sHeIeBfLTE — Ashwani Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Ashwani67792789) March 28, 2022

“ I ain’t got time for a hater I’ll do a man like Will Smith when you talk about Jada” #Oscars #Oscars2022pic.twitter.com/igYe2buM3T — Benji (@Cule_Ben) March 28, 2022

Hollywood actor Rob Reiner also reacted to the incident via Twitter. The actor called out Smith and wrote, "Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were bul***it."

Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were bullshit. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 28, 2022

Moments after the incident, Will Smith won his first-ever Oscar for his leading role in King Richard. In his award acceptance speech, the actor broke into tears and apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees. As per the Los Angeles Police Department, Chris Rock has declined to file any report against Smith.

(Image: AP)