This year, during the 94th Academy Awards, actor Will Smith shocked everyone present in the room after he stepped on the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock. This sudden action by the Alladin actor comes after presenter Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, thus leaving the actor in an aggressive state during the gala event.

The stand-up comedian and actor Rock was on the Oscar stage presenting the category for best documentary. According to the viral videos from the event that has been making rounds on the Internet, Rock began by making a few jokes about the audience members, including Pinkett Smith, referring to her as G.I. Jane due to her closely cropped hair.

Will Smith hits Chris Rock during Oscars 2022

That’s when Smith walked on the stage and slapped him hard on the face. Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at the joke and Smith furiously got up from his chair and made his way to the stage to slap Rock across the face. For the unversed, the joke of the stand-up comedian comes after the titular role in the film which is played by a bald woman. So by referring to Jada, he asked her to get casted for the titular role as a bald woman.

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/Fh75AxM8TT — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 28, 2022

Pinkett had previously shared thoughts about her battle with alopecia and explained how she was witnessing a great hair loss on her show. "So, it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So, I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions. But you know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there. I'm going to make myself a little crown. That's what mama's going to do,” she had said on her show.

Meanwhile, according to the statement given by the LAPD, both the stars involved in the entire incident has declined to file a police report. The LAPD has commented on Will Smith striking Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards, saying, “The individual involved has declined to file a police report.”

What is Alopecia?

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair to come out, often in clumps the size and shape of a quarter. The amount of hair loss is different for everyone. Some people lose it only in a few spots. Others lose a lot. Sometimes, hair grows back but falls out again later. In others, hair grows back for good. The condition can affect anyone regardless of age and gender, though most cases occur before the age of 30.

There is currently no cure for alopecia areata, although there are some forms of treatment that can be suggested by doctors to help hair re-grow more quickly. The most common form of alopecia areata treatment is the use of corticosteroids, powerful anti-inflammatory drugs that can suppress the immune system.

(Image: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram/AP)