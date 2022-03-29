Chris Rock's Comedy Tour Sees Ticket Sales Spike After Feud With Will Smith At Oscars 2022

In a shocking turn of events at Oscars 2022, Will Smith stoked controversy, criticism, and praise, leaving both celebrities and netizens divided over his actions when he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. Smith's action, as he clarified in an apology later, was an emotional outburst stemming from Rock making a joke about a disease his wife Jada Pinkett suffers from.

Now, two days later, reports have surfaced that following the incident, there has been a sudden surge in the ticket sales of Chris Rock's upcoming stand-up show.

Notably, The King Richard actor, in his letter of apology on social media, stated that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was 'unacceptable and inexcusable', but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for him to bear. Jada suffers from alopecia.

Sale of Chris Rock's show tickets surge after Oscars 2022 feud with Will Smith

According to Variety, it was recently unveiled that the secondary ticketing website, TickPick sold more tickets to the comedian’s Ego Death World Tour than they did in the past month after his altercation with Will Smith at the Academy Awards 2022. The company claimed that the ticket prices rose since Sunday night spiking from $46 per ticket on 18 March 2022 to $341.

The comedian is slated to perform at the Wilbur Theatre on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. During Chris Rock's Ego Death World Tour, he will perform alongside Kevin Hart in the segment called Only Headliners Allowed later at locations in New York and New Jersey. Tickpick recently took to their official Twitter handle and announced the same by stating "We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined."

We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 28, 2022

Academy's Official Statement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently issued a statement revealing that they 'condemn' the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night's Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.

In a statement, on Monday, the Academy said it will also "explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.”

(Image: AP)