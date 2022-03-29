Oscars 2022 Ratings Rise From Last Year's Dismal Low Amid Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The low ratings of the Oscars over the last few years were a talking point in the run-up to the 94th Academy Awards. The producers of the event pulled out all stops to ensure that more people watch the premier awards night, right from the controversial elimination of eight categories to the live telecast and including them through a pre-recorded segment or including a performance of the popular We Don't Talk About Bruno, though it was not nominated for the awards. The ratings improved, and it was unclear yet how much of a role Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke on actor-wife Jada Pinkett Smith before taking home his Best Actor trophy, played a part in it.

Despite the improvement, it still remained the second-lowest viewed Oscars in history.

The Oscars, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, fetched 15.36 million viewers this year, as per figures released by ABC. It received a rating of 3.2 in the age group of 18-49, as per time zone-adjusted fast national ratings from Nielsen. The point to note was the ratings do not include out-of-home viewing or streaming, though these factors could play a role in the ratings being adjusted to a higher level, the report added.

The biggest talking point of the night came when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident took place after two-and-a-half hours of the broadcast, and the viewership could have increased after it became a talking point on social media. However, no data was available yet on whether the controversial moment contributed to the rise in ratings.

Oscars ratings over the years

The 94th edition of the Oscars has recovered from the dismal viewership of 10.4 million, during the event last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, the viewership had never dropped below 20 million, as the events had garnered around 24 million, 29 million, and 26 million viewers the three years before that.

Oscars 2022 winners

CODA was adjudged the Best Picture at the event. Jessica Chastain was the Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while Troy Kotsur for CODA and Arina DeBose for West Side Story were the Best Supporting Actors. Jame Champion won the award for Best Director.

Dune won the most number of awards, with 6, in categories like Best Original Score, Editing, Cinematography, and more.