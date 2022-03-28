With Oscars 2022 taking place today, fans have been laying their eyes on the award ceremony to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars being honoured for their craft. With several entries in respective categories, it will be quite thrilling to watch the bottleneck competition and see who takes the trophy home. Amid the excitement, a video of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock has been making rounds on the internet leaving fans shocked.

Chris Rock was slapped hard by Will Smith on the stage after the former joked about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith to play the titular in GI Jane 2. After Rock joked about his wife, Smith got on the stage at Dolby Theatre and hit Rock in the face leaving all the spectators and fans in a complete state of shock.

Will Smith hits comedian Chris Rock in face at Oscars 2022

Though the audio of the video is cut and censored for several seconds, captions indicated that the King Richard star said, “keep my wife’s name out of your… mouth.” The comedian looked shocked before handing over the best documentary prize, which was the reason he was on stage.

"I wanna be a vessel for love." - Will Smith at #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WmfVsKlncx — PoliticalPopcornNews 🌐 (@PPN_News) March 28, 2022

For the unknown, Rock’s joke referred to the popular 1997 film GI Jane, in which actor Demi Moore played the titular role with a buzzcut. Chris poked fun and asked Jada Pinkett Smith to play the titular role, considering her baldness which is due to a disease. She had previously spoken about having a hair loss condition, alopecia.

“I did not know that this year would be the most exciting Oscar ever,” Sean “Diddy” Combs said after. “Will and Chris we’re gonna solve that like family at the goal party right now we’re moving on with love.”

The entire incident has left the Twitter army quite shocked who were still trying to figure out what really happened. One of the users wrote, “will smith after winning an oscar right after he smacked Chris rock.” Another user wrote, “Why are folks disappointed in Will Smith? I thought it was “Protect Black Women”????????” A third user chimed in and wrote, “One fan chimed in, “I’m sitting right here and I thought that was scripted. that was not scripted oh my god what’s the story will, and Chris?!!! #Oscars.”

will smith after winning an oscar right after he smacked chris rock #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/CmPUYJZTYg — vivian famous era (@ihrtbmth) March 28, 2022

Why folks disappointed in Will Smith?



I thought it was “Protect Black Women”???????? — Dirty South Feminist 🍑 (@nubianlocz) March 28, 2022

will smith smackin someone on stage then winnin an oscar 20 mins later is goated — Corn͏ 🌟 (@cornskiii) March 28, 2022

i have disliked chris rock for sooo long so for Will Smith whom i adoOREE to smack that bitch in the face and then accept the award for best actor.. mmmwwahhh 😍😍😍glitz glamour showbiz — baby snoopy (@maxawhat) March 28, 2022

IMAGE: AP