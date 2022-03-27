Oscars 2022: What's Inside The $140,000 Luxury Gift Bag That Top Nominees Will Take Home?

Ahead of the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, global audiences are beaming with curiosity to know who wins big at the highly awaited ceremony. Apart from winners, some Oscar nominees too won't go home empty-handed and will receive a bag of swanky gift items reportedly costing somewhere around $140,000. 25 actors and directors who've bagged nominations by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for their most coveted awards will be getting the luxury gift bag curated by a marketing company named Distinctive Assets, according to Forbes.

The gifting company also unveiled what's inside their gift bag via social media. It will include services and gifts as cheap as nine dollars going all the way to a whopping 50,000 dollars. Celebrities will be given the choice to pick up whatever they want out of the curation, however, they can keep other items with them as well.

What's inside the $140,000 luxury Oscar gift bag

The bag has been curated keeping in mind the Oscars 2022 theme - ‘ wellness, eco-friendliness and diversity’. There are somewhere around 52 gift items ranging from 'Opopop popcorn, cookies, Qai Qai the doll' to a 'plot of land in Scotland from Highland Titles with a chance to win Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe'.

Out of them all, the most expensive comes as an opportunity to stay at Turin Castle in Scotland with an exclusive butler at your disposal. It also includes scotch tasting as well as a bagpipe ceremony upon arrival. Other gifts include Services by Maison Construction worth 25,000 dollars, a Four-night stay for two at the Golden Door luxury resort, 3D Wellness Retreat, Arms liposuction treatment from ArtLipo, Cosmetic Services from Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich, Healing services from Kayote Joseph, 'SeaWorld Blows' inflatable Orca from PETA and much more.

Lash Fary, the firm's founder, spoke about the idea behind the bag, "I feel like, despite all of the bad news in the world, it’s an important form of self-preservation and self-care to also carve out a little time for the fun, fabulous and frivolous, and [the gift bag] certainly falls in that category."

Image: AP