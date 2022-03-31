Oscars 2022: Wanda Sykes Opens Up On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rokc; 'Still Traumatised'

Actor Will Smith managed to grab the headlines after his unpleasant confrontation with Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards. The altercation between the two happened after Chris made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor's violent response to Chris Rock's joke at Oscars 2022 was one of the major highlights of the show and has become a trending topic of discussion these days.

Many celebrities including Amy Schumer, Nicole Kidman Cardi B, Trevor Noah and others have expressed their opinion on Will Smith and Chris Rock's feud. Recently, Oscars co-host, Wanda Sykes, opened up on the incident and criticised the Academy, calling their conduct 'gross' for allowing Will Smith to be in the auditorium after his slap controversy.

Wanda Sykes opens up on Will Smith-Chris Rock incident

After Amy Schumer's comment on Will Smith's infamous slap, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer's co-host at Oscars 2022 also shared her views on the incident. In The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed that it was sickening and made her feel physically ill. Adding to this she said, "I felt physically ill and I'm still a little traumatized by it."

Further, she also slammed the Academy for their 'gross' conduct, allowing Will Smith to stay in the auditorium and then let him accept the award for Best Actor. She said,

“I was like, ‘How gross is this? This is just the wrong message. If you assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building and that’s it, but for them to let him continue, I thought it was gross.”

Wanda Sykes further told Ellen that the slapping incident happened when she was walking back to the theatre. She continued, "When I got to the monitor backstage, I just saw Will leaving the stage, and everything was quiet. And I was like, 'What happened, what happened?!"

Sykes further revealed that she watched the video replay, which made her feel sick.

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer reacts to Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation

Amy Schumer took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall. But for real."

Stating how traumatised she is by Will Smith's behaviour, Amy wrote, "Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."

Image: AP