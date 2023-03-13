Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once Sweeps Academy Awards With Seven Honours

Oscars 2023 proved to be historic for Asian artists as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once scored a total of seven wins at the Academy Awards. The sci-fi comedy was initially nominated in eleven categories, including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Film Editing, and Original Screenplay. Michelle Yeoh created history with his Oscar win as she became the first Asian actor to win in the Best Actress category.

Director Daniel Kwan also made history with his Oscar win for Best Director. The film also won the biggest accolade of the night as it scored Best Picture as well.

All Oscar wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once has won the Best Picture accolade. While Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won Best Director. Jamie Lee Curtis won the Best Supporting Actress honour and Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Everything Everywhere All At Once creates history

Other nominations that the film scored and didn’t win were for Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Costume Design. Stephanie Hsu was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, though lost to her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has scored wins at several awards leading up to the Oscars 2023. It won the Producers Guild award for Best Film. It has also scored the Best Film accolade at BAFTA Awards and Golden Globes,

It has won against the likes of highly celebrated films Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, All Quiet on the Western Front, Cate Blanchett-starrer Tár and Hollywood blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

The film centres around the life of Evelyn Quan Wang and Waymond Wang. As their life is slowly taking a turn for the worse, Evelyn finds Alpha Waymond, who informs her about the danger of a threat. As the ‘everything bagel’ brings dangers to existence across all multiverses, Evelyn must learn how to channel different versions of herself while facing Jobu Tupaki.