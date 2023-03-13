Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once Wins Big, Check Full List Of Winners

The 95th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 13 (IST). Everything Everywhere All At Once swept the awards night with 7 wins out of 11 nominations. India also shined at the Oscars as The Elephant Whisperers and RRR track Naatu Naatu won in the Best Documentary Short Film and Best Original Song categories respectively.

Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win in the Best Actress category while Brendan Fraser took home the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Charlie in The Whale. Both Fraser and Yeoh became first-time winners at Academy Awards.

Check out the full list of winners at Oscars 2023 here.

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Actress in Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Documentary Feature Film: Navalny

Best Live Action Short Movie: An Irish Goodbye

Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale

Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Short Film: The Elephant Whisperers

Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking

Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu from RRR

Best Editing: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once