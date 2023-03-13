Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once Wins Big, Check Full List Of Winners

Quick links:
Image: AP
The 95th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 13 (IST). Everything Everywhere All At Once swept the awards night with 7 wins out of 11 nominations. India also shined at the Oscars as The Elephant Whisperers and RRR track Naatu Naatu won in the Best Documentary Short Film and Best Original Song categories respectively.
Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win in the Best Actress category while Brendan Fraser took home the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Charlie in The Whale. Both Fraser and Yeoh became first-time winners at Academy Awards.
Check out the full list of winners at Oscars 2023 here.
Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Actress in Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Documentary Feature Film: Navalny
Best Live Action Short Movie: An Irish Goodbye
Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale
Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Documentary Short Film: The Elephant Whisperers
Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking
Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu from RRR
Best Editing: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor: Brendan Fraser for The Whale
Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once