Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Will Everything Everywhere All At Once Sweep Academy Awards?

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Oscars 2023 best-supporting actor nominees include Ke Huy Quan, Brendan Gleeson, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan, and Brian Tyree Henry. Read more
The countdown to Oscars 2023 has begun. Deepika Padukone, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Micheal B Jordan, Nicole Kidman and Florence Pugh are some of the celebrities who will be presenting the Academy Awards to the winners. Read more.
Some of the Oscar nominated films are still in theaters but many are also available online to stream now. Here’s where you can find many of the the movies vying for Oscar glory on March 13 (IST). Read more.
The nominees are: Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu. Read more
The bags reportedly contain products such as Havaiana flip-flops, All Better Co lip balms, Antigua Cruz tequila, Beli Baby prenatal vitamins for both men and women, and more. The gift bags also include Frontera Wines, which is the top Chilean wine brand. Read more
Rihanna has been nominated at Oscars 2023 for her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is her first nod at the Academy Awards and could be her first win too. However, in the Best Original Song category, she faces stiff competition from the RRR song Naatu Naatu by music composer MM Keeravaani. Read more.
It is based on the story of two Delhi brothers, Nadeem and Saud, who run a bird hospital for injured black kites that fall from the sky. Read more
Naatu Naatu's live performance to Deepika Padukone's look as she turns presenter, know what to expect from Oscars 2023. Read Story
Naatu Naatu is a frontrunner in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023 but Rihanna and Lady Gaga might pull a surprise win. Read Story
Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian and the first woman of Malaysian descent to be nominated in the Best Actress category. Read Story
India has been nominated in three categories. RRR's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category while All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers bagged a nom each in Best Documentary Film and Best Documentary Short Film categories respectively.
For Oscars 2023, a crisis team has been put in place to deal with unforeseen incidents, like last year's slapgate involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. Read full story
The process behind selecting an Oscar winner is a long one with multiple rounds of voting before one gets to lift the golden statuette. Read Story
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, and Michelle Yeoh are the contenders in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category. Read Story
While the usual snubs and surprises made headlines, the biggest topic of discussion around Oscars 2023 has been over Andrea Riseborough's unforeseen nomination for Best Actress. Riseborough has been nominated for the Texas-set drama To Leslie. Several A-list celebs rallied around her performance and some believe that it is how she ended up being nominated. Meanwhile, when expected Best Actress contenders like Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Viola Davis (Woman King) were snubbed, a racial bias debate sparked. After an online uproar, an inquiry into Riseborough's nomination was launched. However, the Academy found no reason to rescind her nomination. Read Story
(Andrea Riseborough/Facebook)
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed indie sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading with 11 nominations. Closely following it is The Banshees of Inisherin and Netflix’s WWI film All Quiet on the Western Front with nine nods. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) seems to have an edge over Cate Blanchett (Tár) for Best Actress. There's a tough fight between Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Austin Butler (Elvis) for Best Acor.
In the supporting categories, Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) will look to create history. Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) may look to bag his third Best Director Academy Award, though Everything Everywhere All At Once makers seems to be in a more favorable position.
Everything Everywhere All At Once may end up with their biggest haul at Oscars 2023.
(Official posters/Instagram handles)
Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, and Sigourney Weaver along with Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen are some of the presenters.
A third list of presenters recently announced included: Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, and John Travolta.
Deepika Padukone will be the only Indian presenting at the Oscars this year.
(Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
The nominees in the Best Picture category are -- All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking. Here's where you can watch Oscar-nominated films online.
(AP)
Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars for the third time. However, it's his first time since 2018, the last time the Oscars featured a solo host. For several years thereafter the show went hostless. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio.
One. More. Day. #Oscars @TheAcademy @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/U1ohqjvbYN— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 11, 2023
The Oscars will be streamed live on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Fans across the globe can also watch the ceremony on HULU Live TV, Direct TV, FUBO TV, and AT&T TV. Viewers worldwide will also be able to join in on the spectacle as Disney+ Hotstar will live-stream the prestigious awards at 5:30 AM IST, Monday.
The 95th Academy Awards, affectionately called Oscars, will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised live on ABC. Indian fans can watch the Oscars live on March 13, 5:30 am IST.
Tomorrow. 95th Oscars. Who will win?— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2023
Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/f7VxvGco7s