Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Will Everything Everywhere All At Once Sweep Academy Awards?

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed indie sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading with 11 nominations. Closely following it is The Banshees of Inisherin and Netflix’s WWI film All Quiet on the Western Front with nine nods. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) seems to have an edge over Cate Blanchett (Tár) for Best Actress. There's a tough fight between Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Austin Butler (Elvis) for Best Acor.

In the supporting categories, Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) will look to create history. Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) may look to bag his third Best Director Academy Award, though Everything Everywhere All At Once makers seems to be in a more favorable position.

Everything Everywhere All At Once may end up with their biggest haul at Oscars 2023.

