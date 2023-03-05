Oscars 2023: Indians Who Won At Academy Awards In The Past

India has made history at Oscars 2023 with three nominations. RRR's song Naatu Naatu from composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose is one of the frontrunners in the Best Original Song category. Meanwhile, The Elephant Whisperers by director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga and All That Breathes by director Shaunek Sen and producer Aman Mann are also in the Oscars race.

While All That Breathes is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category, The Elephant Whisperers is in the running for Best Documentary Short Film award. Naatu Naatu has already bagged the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards this year and is now eyeing glory at the 95th Academy Awards.

Ahead of the Oscars on March 13, let's take a look at Indians who won the coveted award for the country.

All Indian Oscar winners

Bhanu Athaiya - In 1983, Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Oscar for Best Costume Designing in the film Gandhi.



Satyajit Ray - In 1992, Satyajit Ray was awarded an honorary Oscar for his contribution to the world of cinema.



Resul Pookutty - In 2009, Resul Pookutty won an Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire.



AR Rahman - In 2009, AR Rahman won two Oscars for Best Original Song (Jai Ho) and Best Original Score for Slumdog Millionaire.



Gulzar - In 2009, Gulzar won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Slumdog Millionaire.