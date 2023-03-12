Oscars 2023: Jr NTR Poses With Best Actor Nominee Brendan Fraser Ahead Of Academy Awards

Jr NTR struck a pose with Brendan Fraser at the pre-Oscars bash. Brendan is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in The Whale, while RRR song Naatu Naatu is gunning for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

In the photos from the pre-Oscars party, Brendan wore a black suit paired with a white shirt and a tie. Jr NTR looked dapper in a black suit. The Telugu star is the US and will be attending the 95th Academy Awards alongwith the RRR team, consisting of Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Jr NTR on Oscars 2023

Talking about Naatu Naatu nomination at the Oscars, Jr NTR said in an interview with KTLA he is looking forward to the live performance of singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj at the ceremony. JR NTR has been attending pre-Oscars events and interacting with the media in the US in the run up to the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has received international recognition, which has furthered its chances of winning a trophy at the 95th Academy Awards. It is up against This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

Brendan Fraser's Oscar nomination

Brendan Fraser has earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in The Whale. The Mummy actor has come back into the limelight after years and has been a favourite during the awards season. With his win, Fraser could enter the coveted list of Best Actor Academy Award winner. He is competing against Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living.