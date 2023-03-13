Oscars 2023: Navalny Wins Best Documentary Feature, All That Breathes Misses Out

Daniel Roher's directorial documentary film Navalny bagged an Oscar and it is the first Oscar scored by CNN Films and HBO Max. The documentary film took away the award for the documentary feature film at the 95th Academy Awards. As the film was about former presidential candidate Alexei Navalny, the movie rose to fame after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

CNN Films had previously garnered nominations at the Oscars ceremony, but this is the first time it won at the Academy Awards. At the Oscars 2023, Navalny was competing against four other nominees in the same film category including Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, Laura Poitras's All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, Sara Dosa's Fire of Love, and Simon Lereng Wilmont's A House Made of Splinters.

Accepting the prestigious Oscars, Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya said, "My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy. Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free." She further said, "Stay strong my love. Thank you."

Navaln's daughter Daria Navalnaya also attended the ceremony and said, "very happy that the movie is getting the attention that it deserves." She then said, "Don't stop fighting for democracy and freedom around the world and we're going to get my dad out and we're going to keep fighting." in an interview at the Oscars arrival.

Sneak peek into the best documentary feature film

The documentary follows the story of Navalny in Germany after he recovers from his poisoning in Siberia with a nerve toxin and the story continues from there. Earlier, Navalny was scheduled to premiere on CNN in the North America and the CNN+ streaming service. But after Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine, the movie was officially acquired by Warner Bros. Pictures and gave the documentary film a theatrical release. Fans can view the documentary feature film on HBO Max.