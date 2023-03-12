Oscars 2023: Rihanna Eyes Many Firsts At Academy Awards

With singer Rihanna being nominated for her song Lift Me Up from the MCU film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Oscars 2023, she could be on her way to winning the prestitious EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards) title. This also for the first time that she is nominated at the Academy Awards. She is pregnant with her second child and is expected to put up a show during the awards night.

Rihanna makes history at Oscars

Rihanna has recently earned her first Oscar nomination for Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She will be making history by becoming the first-ever Black woman to perform at the awards ceremony while being pregnant. Before Rihanna, Catherine Zeta-Jones was the only person who performed at the Oscars. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

What is the EGOT title?

The EGOT status is given to those celebrities who have secured all major awards, which include Oscars, Grammys, Emmys and Tonys. This acronym was coined by actor Thomas, who himself never made it to the club.

Who is Rihanna competing against at the Oscars?

The Lift Me Up singer is up against Lady Gaga and BloodPop's Hold My Hand, Diane Warren's Applause, MM Keeravani and Chandrabose's Naatu Naatu, David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski's This Is a Life.

Rihanna's Grammy achievements

Rihanna received her first-ever Grammy for Umbrella. In 2010, she got her second Grammy for Run This Down. Then, the singer won an award for Only Girl In The World and continued to win accolades for the same track. She then won another Grammy for We Found Love and The Monster, among others. In total, the singer-actress has won nine Grammy Awards till now.