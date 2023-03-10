Oscars 2023 Best Original Song Nominees: RRR Song Naatu Naatu Leads The Race

RRR song Naatu Naatu is leading the race in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by lyricist Chandrabose. It is competes against songs from artists such as Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Mitski.

With the strong buzz surrounding Naatu Naatu, will any of the other Best Song nominees be able to pull off a suprise win?

This Is A Life

From: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Indie pop musician Mitski scored her first Oscar nomination with new wave legend David Byrne for Everything Everywhere All at Once’s This Is A Life. Ryan Lott, frontman of Son Lux, also performs in the song. While Byrne has previously earned Oscar wins, this serves as the first Oscar nomination for Lott as well.

Applause

From: Tell It Like a Woman

Diane Warren has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song consecutively since 2018. She composed Applause, which comes from singer-actor Sofia Carson. It’s the 14th Oscar nomination for Warren.

Hold My Hand

From: Top Gun: Maverick

Singer Lady Gaga teamed up with BloodPop for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick. The song delivers a conclusive and powerful ending to the Top Gun sequel, which came out 36 years after the initial installment.

Lift Me Up

From: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rihanna will be performing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song Lift Me Up at the Oscars 2023 ceremony. Fans will be looking forward to her live act. If Rihanna scores a win, it will be her first nomination and win at Oscars.

Who’s likely to win Best Original Song Oscar?

Naatu Naatu is on a winning streak as it has won in the Best Original Song category at Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Awards and Houston Film Critics Society Awards. It has also scored the Best Song win at Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Best Original Song win at the Online Film Critics Society. It was nominated at Satellite Awards in the Best Original Song category and was a runner-up for the same at Georgia Film Critics Association.

Given its spectacular run at the awards season, Naatu Naatu might win the Oscar, though Rihanna’s Lift Me Up and Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand are putting up a strong fight.