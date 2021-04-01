Osy Ikhile, Caoilinn Springall Join Russo Brother And Amazon's 'Citadel' With Seven Others

Citadel is an upcoming Amazon series from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It stars Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. Now, more actors have joined the Russo brothers global event series.

Russo Brother’s global event series 'Citadel' gets Osy Ikhile, Caoilinn Springall, and others

Deadline has revealed that The Kill Team actor Osy Ikhile and The Midnight Sky child actor Caoilinn Springall are set as series regulars on Citadel, AGBO’s upcoming global thriller multi-series for Amazon Studios. Along with them, Stanley Tucci, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Susan, Lynch, Sara Martins, Leo Woodall, Gráinne Good, and Leo Ashizawa will recur in the show. Citadel is described as an epic action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center.

Ashleigh Cummings (NOS4A2) and Danish actor Roland Moller (Atomic Blonde) are also part of the show. While the plot and many character details are under wraps, Collider revealed information about Moller’s role. He will play Laszlo Milla, a lead operative within Citadel’s rival intelligence agency, Manticore. Imprisoned in a Citadel detention facility for years, he is now out for revenge against the man responsible for his capture and bent on bringing down Citadel once and for all.

Osy Ikhile recently appeared in Sweat, and The Kill Team opposite Nat Wolf and Alexander Skarsgard, and the Amazon Original series The Feed. He has been a part of The House That Jack Built with Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman, The Legend of Tarzan, In the Heart of the Sea, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and others. Ikhile’s television credits include The Fear, Childhood’s End, Black Mirror, and more.

Caoilinn Springall was seen as young Iris in Netflix’s science fiction film The Midnight Sky directed by and starring George Clooney. It was the eight-year-old’s first professional acting job in a leading role. She earned a nomination for Best Young Actor in the Critics Choice Awards 2021.

Citadel is a co-production between The Russo brothers’ AGBO banner and Midnight Radio. Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinker, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio serve as writers and executive producers. Former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran has been working on the show since he signed on an overall deal at Amazon in October 2019. Mike Larocca, Moran, and the Russo brothers serve as executive producers. The Italian version of the show will be bankrolled by Amazon Studios and Cattleya, while the Indian version is developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (The Family Man).

