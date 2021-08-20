Owen Wilson Opens About His Mental Health & Brother Andrew's Support Through Tough Times

Loki's Owen Wilson, recently opened up about a dark time from his past from when he survived a suicide attempt. The actor spoke about how his older brother, Andrew, was there for him for the weeks following the tragic incident. Here's what the Marley and Me actor had to say:

Owen Wilson discusses his struggles with mental health & suicide attempt

Owen Wilson is opening up about the support he received from his older brother Andrew, following a tragic incident in his past. In an interview for Esquire Magazine's cover story for the September issue, Wilson spoke about surviving an attempt to take his own life and how his brother helped him every day following the incident, in 2007.

The Magazine's reporting also stated that Wilson "doesn't talk much about" the tough time he went through, however, he did mention that following the attempt, his brother Andrew moved in with him temporarily, upon his return from the hospital. The report also states that Andrew Wilson, who's also an actor, woke up with him every day and wrote "little schedules for each day," so as to help his younger brother manage his life better.

While recalling his struggles with mental health, Owen Wilson also mentioned how he thought about death at a very young age. He said:

As a kid, there's a lot of things that you think about. Death — that kind of landed with me when I was about 11. And I don't remember ever talking with my parents about it. Although I do remember one time saying to my dad — and I remember exactly where in the house — saying, 'I worry about dying,' and seeing my dad turn away and catch himself. And I was surprised to see that reaction. But who knows, maybe that was part of why I said it.

However, Owen explained that he's in a better place now. The How Do You Know actor mentioned how he feels "appreciative of things" now. He mentioned how even though life has its ups and downs, when you're on "one of these waves," and going high, you have to, "ride it as long as you can." He also added:

I've just felt — yeah. Feeling pretty grateful. Well, grateful's one of those words that get used all the time. Appreciative. Of, you know, stuff.

