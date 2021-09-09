Owen Wilson To Join Tiffany Haddish & LaKeith Stanfield In Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'

Disney’s family adventure spookfest Haunted Mansion reportedly has a new member on board who will join the likes of LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in its new movie. It is none other than Owen Wilson, who is set to star in the flick based on one of the company's signature theme park rides, The Hollywood Reporter stated. The movie, which is being touted as an ensemble, will be helmed by the Dear White People and Bad Hair director Justin Simien, making this his first big-budget studio film.

The 2019 billion-dollar-grosser Aladdin's producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will be bankrolling this project whose most recent draft has been written by Ghostbusters and The Heat fame Katie Dippold. Wilson has previously appeared as Mobius, in the Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki, for which he became a fan-favourite. Other details from the flick have been kept under wraps.

Disney is now taking the baton to base films on its famous rides, as it recently premiered Jungle Cruise which was inspired by the company's theme park. As per reports, the upcoming flick will follow a family as it moves into the titular mansion, with a special focus on the characters revolving around the haunted place. The movie is being executively produced by Nick Reynold and will commence its shoot in Atlanta in October.

Disney's haunted mansion was launched in 1969 at Disneyland, becoming a massive attraction. The ride places people inside 'doom buggies' as they embark on a journey in the spooky mansion. Its widespread popularity lead to its materialisation in a film ranging back to 2003, which starred Eddie Murphy.

More on Wilson's work front

On the work front, Wilson will be seen in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming The French Dispatch, helmed by Wes Anderson. He is also set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy Marry Me, the shoot of which was recently wrapped by him. Wilson has also come aboard the Paramount’s film' project titled Secret Headquarters.

American actor-comedian is also popularly known for his roles in The Grand Budapest Hotel, romantic comedy Midnight in Paris, Wedding Crashers, You, Me and Dupree, How Do You Know, Marley and Me, The Night at the Museum film series, Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, and The Royal Tenenbaums. He recently starred as Mobius M. Mobius in the Disney+ series Loki, which came out in June and July on Disney plus.

(IMAGE: AP)