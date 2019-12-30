Renowned Model Padma Lakshmi Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra By A Leading Magazine

In a recent error, Indian-born American supermodel Padma Lakshmi was mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by a New York-based magazine. To this, Padma Lakshmi had a witty way of handling. Here is the full report.

Padma is not Priyanka

Padma Lakshmi was recently associated with a New York-based magazine’s celebrity cartoon takeover issue. The magazine took to their official Instagram handle to post a photo of this. In the post, which had Lakshmi’s portrait look, there was an error. Instead of Padma, Priyanka Chopra was tagged in the post.

Padma took a screenshot of this post and posted it on her own social media handle. In the caption she had written, “Thank you to the illustrious "@nydailynews" for the shout out. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #JustIndianThings." The picture features a monochromatic portrait of Padma Lakshmi with PeeCee’s Instagram handle tagged in it, and now it has been removed by the magazine’s official handle.

Padma Lakshmi’s post garnered reactions from several celebrities, and Natalie Portman was at the forefront of this, with her hilarious comment.

In an interview with a leading news agency, in the past, the supermodel had expressed her happiness about Indians finding a place in the western world. She said that she is very happy to see many more Indian faces on television, arts and publishing.

She expressed how it was hard to be an immigrant in the 70s and 80s, with absolutely no guarantee that they would be successful in their journey. Padma Lakshmi is an author and a model, who was born in Chennai, and she was married to one of the most- renowned authors of all time, Salman Rushdie.

