'Pal Joey' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Their Characters In The Film

Pal Joey is a popular American musical film that had released way back in 1957. Directed by well-known filmmaker George Sidney, the film focuses on the love story triangle between the main characters, with several twists and turns in the plot. The film received wide recognition from the audience and went on to win several prestigious awards. The cast of Pal Joey includes quite a few prominent film personalities who have portrayed various characters. Following is the list of actors who have starred in Pal Joey cast.

Pal Joey cast

Frank Sinatra as "Pal" Joey Evans

Frank Sinatra had played the lead role of Joey Evans, who is a singer and a charming womanizer. He falls in love with Linda but still remains involved with Vera for his personal gains. Sinatra is regarded as one of the most popular singers who has also worked in several hit films. Some of his popular films include Meet Danny Wilson, Double Dynamite, The Man with the Golden Arm and many more. He was last seen in the film Young at Heart, which released back in 1995.

Rita Hayworth as Vera Prentice-Simpson

Rita Hayworth is another popular actor in Pal Joey cast, portraying the role of Vera, who is a wealthy widow who gets involved with Joey. Rita has her own long list of movies that became immensely popular, such as Trouble in Texas, Girls Can Play, Blondie on a Budget and many others. She had last worked in The Wrath of God, which was released in 1972.

Kim Novak as Linda English

Kim Novak has portrayed the role of Linda as a part of the cast of Pal Joey. Her character is the real love interest of Joey, but circumstances keep them away from each other. Kim is another versatile actor in this cast who has worked in several films and TV shows in her acting career. Some of them include The White Buffalo, The Legend of Lylah Clare, Kiss Me, Stupid and many more.

Barbara Nichols as Gladys

Barbara Nichols has played yet another major role of Gladys in this musical film. She was known for playing many comic roles in her acting career. Some of her popular films include House of Women, Looking for Love and many more.