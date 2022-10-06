Palermo's Surfer Boy Pizza From Stranger Things Enters 'Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin'

Palermo's Pizza in Milwaukee city of Wisconsin has partnered with Netflix and Walmart to bring Stranger Thing's Surfer Boy Pizza to the shelves. Surfer Boy Pizza was featured in the fourth season of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. The success of Season 4 had been record-breaking as it became the most watched English-Language show on Netflix within no time and it earned its top spot with over 188 million total hours viewed. The show's success has resulted in Surfer Boy Pizza's entry into the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest.

Opening up about entering the contest, Palermo’s director of marketing, John Leonardo said, "We thought it was a no-brainer entering it in the contest. We’ve been getting great reactions from folks that have tried the pizza and are fans of the show ... It went viral." "A lot of TikTok videos of people finding it in the store ... a lot of comments on our social media too. It’s been a very fun adventure for us and we’re just happy to share it with everyone in Wisconsin and around the country," he further added, as quoted by Shepherd Express.

It is pertinent to note that Palermo's Pizza, which was founded by Sicilian immigrants from Palermo in 1960, is still owned by the Fallucca family today. Palermo’s is one of the largest frozen pizza manufacturers in the country, based in Menomonee Valley of Milwaukee. We have various different brands that we manufacture and that we market," said Leonardo. Further taking about Surfer Boy Pizza's entry into the contest, he asserted,

"It’s something that we were already familiar with and when this year’s contest was announced, we thought ‘Stranger Things’ Surfer Boy Pizza, that’s a no brainer for us."

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce hosts The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest every year (WMC). There are currently more than 100 nominees vying for the honour. The winner of the contest will be announced on October 19 at WMC’s Business Day in Madison.

Image: Twitter/@lekowicz