Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Cancelled Due To Rising COVID Cases

As the audience eagerly awaits the Palms Springs International Film Festival Awards, it was announced that it will be cancelled due to rising COVID cases.

Nehal Gautam
Image: AP


Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and Omicron variant, the organisers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2021 have postponed the gala for the second consecutive year. The makers, in their official statement, announced the news on Tuesday further sharing details about how the film screening will be held following strict COVID-19 safety protocols. 

Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 

The organisers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2022 recently issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the much-awaited event that was earlier planned to be presented at the Palm Springs Convention Center on 6 January 2022. They even revealed how there was a change of plan and also assured to reimburse the tickets who purchased them ahead of the awards ceremony. 

Shedding light on how there has been a sudden rise of COVID cases and as the ceremony was slated to be one of the largest events in the film world with 2500 guests and 1000 staff members, they decided to cancel the event while hoping to organise the 2023 event in-person. On the other hand, it was also revealed that the film screening process starting from January 7 to 17, 2022, will still be held and require proof of vaccination and masks for those attending. 

“We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff. The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff in the room. The Film Awards will partner with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow. Those who purchased tickets for the Film Awards will be reimbursed. We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023," the statement read. 

Palm Spring Palm Springs International Film Festival winners list 2022

 SPOTLIGHT AWARD, ACTRESS
 Kristen Stewart
 Spencer   

INTERNATIONAL STAR AWARD, ACTRESS
 Penélope Cruz 
 Parallel Mothers   

 DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
 Jane Campion
 The Power of the Dog   

 DESERT PALM ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, ACTRESS
 Jessica Chastain
 The Eyes of Tammy Faye   

 CHAIRMAN'S AWARD
 Jennifer Hudson
 Respect   

VANGUARD AWARD
 Belfast
 Kenneth Branagh, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill   

DESERT PALM ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, ACTOR
 Andrew Garfield
 Tick...Tick... BOOM!   

 ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE AWARD
 King Richard
 Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn   

 ICON AWARD
 Lady Gaga
 House of Gucci   

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
 Nicole Kidman
 Being the Ricardos   

 

Image: AP

