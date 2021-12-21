Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Cancelled Due To Rising COVID Cases

Quick links:
Image: AP
Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and Omicron variant, the organisers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2021 have postponed the gala for the second consecutive year. The makers, in their official statement, announced the news on Tuesday further sharing details about how the film screening will be held following strict COVID-19 safety protocols.
The organisers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2022 recently issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the much-awaited event that was earlier planned to be presented at the Palm Springs Convention Center on 6 January 2022. They even revealed how there was a change of plan and also assured to reimburse the tickets who purchased them ahead of the awards ceremony.
Shedding light on how there has been a sudden rise of COVID cases and as the ceremony was slated to be one of the largest events in the film world with 2500 guests and 1000 staff members, they decided to cancel the event while hoping to organise the 2023 event in-person. On the other hand, it was also revealed that the film screening process starting from January 7 to 17, 2022, will still be held and require proof of vaccination and masks for those attending.
“We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff. The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff in the room. The Film Awards will partner with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow. Those who purchased tickets for the Film Awards will be reimbursed. We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023," the statement read.
SPOTLIGHT AWARD, ACTRESS
Kristen Stewart
Spencer
INTERNATIONAL STAR AWARD, ACTRESS
Penélope Cruz
Parallel Mothers
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
Jane Campion
The Power of the Dog
DESERT PALM ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
CHAIRMAN'S AWARD
Jennifer Hudson
Respect
VANGUARD AWARD
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill
DESERT PALM ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, ACTOR
Andrew Garfield
Tick...Tick... BOOM!
ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE AWARD
King Richard
Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn
ICON AWARD
Lady Gaga
House of Gucci
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos
