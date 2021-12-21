Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Cancelled Due To Rising COVID Cases

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and Omicron variant, the organisers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2021 have postponed the gala for the second consecutive year. The makers, in their official statement, announced the news on Tuesday further sharing details about how the film screening will be held following strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

The organisers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2022 recently issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the much-awaited event that was earlier planned to be presented at the Palm Springs Convention Center on 6 January 2022. They even revealed how there was a change of plan and also assured to reimburse the tickets who purchased them ahead of the awards ceremony.

Shedding light on how there has been a sudden rise of COVID cases and as the ceremony was slated to be one of the largest events in the film world with 2500 guests and 1000 staff members, they decided to cancel the event while hoping to organise the 2023 event in-person. On the other hand, it was also revealed that the film screening process starting from January 7 to 17, 2022, will still be held and require proof of vaccination and masks for those attending.

“We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff. The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff in the room. The Film Awards will partner with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow. Those who purchased tickets for the Film Awards will be reimbursed. We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023," the statement read.

Palm Spring Palm Springs International Film Festival winners list 2022

SPOTLIGHT AWARD, ACTRESS

Kristen Stewart

Spencer

INTERNATIONAL STAR AWARD, ACTRESS

Penélope Cruz

Parallel Mothers

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Jane Campion

The Power of the Dog

DESERT PALM ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

CHAIRMAN'S AWARD

Jennifer Hudson

Respect

VANGUARD AWARD

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill

DESERT PALM ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, ACTOR

Andrew Garfield

Tick...Tick... BOOM!

ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE AWARD

King Richard

Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn

ICON AWARD

Lady Gaga

House of Gucci

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos

Image: AP