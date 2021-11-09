Palm Springs International Film Awards To Honour Kristen Stewart For Her 'Spencer' Role

As the audience has been enjoying Kristen Stewart's highly-anticipated movie, Spencer, a piece of thrilling news recently came their way which stated that Stewart will be honoured at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for her role in the film.

Kristen Stewart has been earning massive love and recognition for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the recently released film, Spencer.

Kristen Stewart to be honoured with Spotlight Award at The Palm Springs International Film Festival 2022

As per ETonline, Harold Matzner, the Chairman of The Palm Springs International Film Festival, recently released a statement in which he praised Kristen Stewart's performance in the movie and added how she completely disappeared into the iconic role while authentically adopting Diana's mannerisms, accent and demeanour with real emotional depth. He further stated how it was an honour for them to present the award to the actor for her career-best performance.

The statement read, “It is always a challenge to portray a real-life figure, especially one so beloved as Princess Diana, yet Kristen Stewart does a fantastic job in Spencer. She completely disappears into this iconic role, authentically adopting Diana's mannerisms, accent and demeanor with real emotional depth. For this career-best performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actress to Kristen Stewart."

Presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight, The Palm Springs International Film Festival 2022 is slated to be held from 6 January 2022, through 17 January 2022, at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

'Spencer' star cast

Apart from Kristen Stewart essaying the role of Princess Diana in the film, there are many other prolific actors playing significant roles in the film. Some of them include Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Alistair Gregory, Sean Harris as Darren McGrady, Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, Freddie Spry as Prince Harry, Jack Nielen as Prince William, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, Olga Hellsing as Sarah, Duchess of York, Thomas Douglas as John Spencer, Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, John Keogh as Michael, among others.

(Image: Instagram/@spencer_movie)