Pam & Tommy Series' First Look Featuring Lily James And Sebastian Stan Out Now

Pam & Tommy is an upcoming biographical drama miniseries. It stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee. The show depicts the relationship between the former couple during their early stage and the story behind the release of their viral sex tape. Now, the makers have released the first images of the actors in their characters.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy first look

Hulu has shared the first pictures from their upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy. In one photo, Lily James is seen as Pamela Anderson wearing an all-black outfit with blonde hair. The next image has Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee showing his physique as he stands shirtless with tattoos and piercings on his body. James as Pam is also in that pic. Have a look at them below.

Sebastian Stan also posted a solo photo of himself in character from Pam & Tommy. In it, he is standing in front of a vintage car and displaying his attitude. The actor put Tommy Lee's quote, "We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing," as his caption. Check out his picture below.

Along with Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy also has Seth Rogen. He plays Rand, the guy who stole a personal tape of the titular characters. Rogen took to his Twitter handle to give fans his look from the series. The actor is seen in an old-style polo-neck t-shirt tucket in long jeans shorts.

Pam & Tommy follows the relationship between then-Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. They got married in 1995, less than a week after they met. A private tape that they made during their honeymoon was stolen from their house and leaked online. Anderson and Lee sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and ultimately reached a settlement under which the tape became public again.

The cast also includes Nick Offerman as adult films manager Uncle Miltie, Pepi Sonuga as Pam's best friend, Mozhan Marnò as powerhouse publicist Gail, Taylor Schilling as Rand's wife, Spencer Granese as Miltie's colleague Fasanella, and Andrew Dice as a mob guy. The series is developed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogan with Craig Gillespie as the director. It is expected to consists of eight episodes. Pam & Tommy Hulu release date is yet to be announced.

