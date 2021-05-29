'Parasite' Quiz: Guess The Characters From The One-line Description Given

Parasite movie was one of the most talked-about movies during its release. It captivated the audience and critics alike with its stellar storyline and performances by the cast. The movie set various new records in terms of critical success and was one of the biggest winners at the 92nd Academy awarda. The movie took home four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film, becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Bong Joon-ho's movie was considered by many critics to be the best film of 2019 as well as one of the best films of the 21st century and is the 46th highest-rated film of all time on Metacritic. On the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the film, take a quiz on the movie and guess the characters based on the one-line description.

Bong Joon-ho's movie, Parasite quiz

1. He is is the son of the Kim family, a smart and determined young man who feels held back by poverty. After getting recommended for a tutoring gig, he organises a plan in which his whole family begins working for the same wealthy family.

A. Ki-woo

B. Ki-taek

C. Dong-ik

D. Da-song

2. She is the daughter of the Kim family, a smart and tough young woman. She gains the upper hand with Mrs Park by fabricating extreme expertise and confidence and insisting on very specific ways to educate and take care of Da-song.

A. Da-hye

B. Chung-sook

C. Ki-jung

D. Yeon-gyo

3. The patriarch of the Kim family - he has done a bunch of different odd jobs, working as a valet and at a bakery, but struggles to provide for his family. He is given the opportunity to work as Mr Park's driver.

A. Ki-woo

B. Ki-taek

C. Dong-ik

D. Da-song

4. The matriarch of the Kim family - she is brusque and unsentimental like her daughter, toughened by life in poverty.

A. Da-hye

B. Chung-sook

C. Ki-jung

D. Yeon-gyo

5. She is the beautiful, wealthy, and ditzy head-of-household of the Park family who prides herself on not being able to do domestic chores.

A. Yeon-gyo

B. Chung-sook

C. Ki-jung

D. Da-hye

6. He is the head of the Park household. He is a usually friendly but snobbish man. He is plagued with keeping his employees controlled and hates nothing more than when one of his charges "crosses the line."

A. Ki-woo

B. Ki-taek

C. Dong-ik .

D. Da-songg

7. The Parks' first housekeeper, a holdover from the house's first owner, the architect who built it. She takes great pride in her work as a housekeeper and loses her job suddenly after the Kims make her peach allergy look like active tuberculosis.

A. Yeon-gyo

B. Chung-sook

C. Ki-jung

D. Moon-gwang

8. The Park housekeeper's husband, who is living in the bunker underneath the Parks' house, hiding out from the loan sharks who want to kill him.

A. Geun-sae

B. Ki-taek

C. Dong-ik

D. Da-song

Answers

1. Ki-woo

2. Ki-jung

3. Ki-taek

4. Chung-sook

5. Yeon-gyo

6. Dong-ik

7. Moon-gwang

8. Geun-sae

