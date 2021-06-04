Paresh Rawal's Upcoming Movie 'Hungama 2' Sold To Disney+ For 30 Crores

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is making a comeback with a sequel to one of his hit movies, Hungama. In the latest update about the movie, a report states that the producers have sold the rights for distributing the movie to Disney+ Hotstar.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Hungama 2 will be available to watch on the OTT Platform. The rights to the movie were sold for Rs 30 crores excluding the satellite rights. The total amount for a TV premiere is expected to be around 6 to 8 crores. This may result in a revenue of 36 crores for Venus Worldwide Entertainment.

On May 20, 2021, speculations of the movie releasing on Disney+ were revealed. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the movie's producers Ratan Jain, Chetan Jain and Ganesh Jain had verbally locked the deal with Disney+ Hotstar. So far, Disney+ Hotstar has received the rights to release Bhoot Police along with Hungama 2 on their platform. An official announcement about Hungama 2's release is yet to be made.

Meet the Hungama 2 cast

Paresh Rawal will be reprising his role as Radheshyam Tiwari in Hungama 2. The movie will be introducing Pranitha Subhash, who will be making her debut this year in Bollywood with Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Mezaan Jaffrey, who was last seen in 2019's Malaal, will be seen in a pivotal role in Hungama 2 cast. Akshaye Khanna will be making a special extended cameo in the film. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor has already shot for his role. Other cast members in the supporting role include Tiku Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Johnny Lever and many others.

The first movie, Hungama, was released in 2003. The movie featured Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal and many others in the lead role. The movie became a hit among the audience who gave it a score of 7.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb and 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

