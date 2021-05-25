Paris Hilton Engaged To Beau Carter Reum; Fans Call The Couple "absolute Perfection"

American personality Paris Hilton took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to announce her engagement to boyfriend and venture capitalist Carter Reum. Hilton went on to share a cutesy picture from their engagement that is too cute to miss. On seeing this post, netizens can’t stop gushing over it and have flooded the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Paris shared a picture of the couple that is truly unmissable. In the picture, the duo can be seen striking a pose with a big inflated diamond ring. Through the balloon, Paris is seen giving Carter a peck on his cheek while he is all smiles for the camera. She donned a printed top and a pair of jeans. Reum, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt and grey jeans. Fans can also get a glimpse of their elaborate house.

Along with the picture, Paris went on to reveal details about the same in the caption section. She wrote, “Tell us you’re excited to be engaged without telling us you’re excited to be engaged... 😹💕💍 #ThatsHot #DiamondGoals”. Take a look at Paris Hilton's Instagram post below.

As soon as Paris shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the duo on their happy day, while some were left in awe with this adorable post. One of the users wrote, “A big congrats to you love birds! 😘@ParisHilton enjoy the best of life”. Another user wrote, “SO CUTE 😍 THIS PHOTO MELTS MY HEART 🥺 you deserve the world”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

On her 40th birthday, Paris Hilton also posted photos from her engagement to Carter Reum. According to Vogue, the duo got engaged on a private island on February 13, 2021. Paris Hilton's boyfriend gave her an emerald-cut diamond ring crafted by Jean Dousset, Louis Cartier's great-great-grandson. Sharing an adorable short video, the actor wrote, “When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise”. She added, “As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind". Take a look at the post below.

Image: Paris Hilton Instagram

